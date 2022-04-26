Campus Activewear IPO hits the Street - here's why analysts are moderately enthused

Campus Activewear — the owner and operator of sports and athleisure footwear brand Campus — launched an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to Rs 1,400 crore on Tuesday. Analysts say the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the market though the stock looks fully priced.

By 1 pm on the first day of the bidding process, the IPO received bids for 2.2 crore shares as against the 3.4 crore shares on offer - a subscription of 64 percent, according to exchange data.

Category Subscription (%) Reservation (%) Qualified institutional buyers 0 50 Non-institutional investors 26 15 Retail investors 118 35

Here are key things to know about the Campus Activewear IPO:

Price band and lot size

Potential investors can bid for Campus Activewear shares in a price band of Rs 278-292 in multiples of 51 during the bidding process, which ends on Thursday.

The initial share sale is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity, which means the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Listing

The Campus Activewear stock is likely to be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on May 9. Allotment of shares is likely on May 4.

How analysts are viewing the Campus IPO

Choice Broking

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue with caution. Campus Activewear is catering to the fastest growing segment of the sports and athleisure footwear market, the brokerage said in a research report. With an established brand and expanded geographical reach, the company is well placed to benefit from the expansion in the market, it said.

Campus is demanding a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 93 times at the upper end of the price band, which is in line with the peer average of 100.7 times, according to Choice Broking. "Based on FY24E earnings, the demanded P/E comes out to be 72.7x, which we feel is too stretched," it added.

Investments

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue for listing gains.

"With its diverse product portfolio, established brand name, strong distribution network and growing digital presence, we believe Campus is well placed to capitalise on domestic opportunities. At the upper end of the price band, the stock is priced at 78.5 times its FY22E EPS of Rs 3.72 (based on annualise latest earnings)," it said.

Financials

Campus Activewear needs Rs 100 crore of capital expenditure, CEO Nikhil Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18.

"If you add another, let's say, Rs 100 crore of working capital on top of that, a total of Rs 200 crore of investment gives us about Rs 600 crore of sales, which translates to roughly Rs 110-220 crore of EBITDA at 20-21 percent EBITDA levels. This would give us the ability to deliver RoCEs at 50-60 percent on a 100 percent utilisation basis. So far we have already delivered 32 percent RoCE till TTM (trailing 12 months) December," he said.

At full capacity, the company's revenue can touch Rs 1,800 crore-odd levels, Aggarwal added.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.7 currently, he said.

Campus CEO Aggarwal said the margin is expected to improve further going forward. “I think a lot of people missed out in the RHP, if you look at our FY20 PAT margin, we were close to eight percent,” he said.

"In FY21, while it looks 3.5 percent on paper, there was a one-time goodwill tax adjustment thanks to the tax laws that changed in FY21. We took a hit of about Rs 25 crore of one-time tax adjustment of goodwill. Our FY21 PAT is in the range of almost 7-8 percent," he added.