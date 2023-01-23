Camlin Fine Sciences shares rise after commercial production begins at Dahej unit

Camlin Fine Sciences is a provider of high-quality shelf-life extension solutions including antioxidants, aroma ingredients, and performance chemicals.

Buy / Sell Camlin Fine share TRADE Chemicals manufacturer Camlin Fine Sciences gained over 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced that it has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing unit situated at Dahej SEZ in Gujarat.

The commercial production at the company's composite vanillin manufacturing facility began on January 22.

The company completed the greenfield expansion and commenced commercial production of its Diphenol facility in Dahej SEZ in 2020.

Apart from offering high-quality traditional antioxidants for the food, pet food, and animal nutrition industry, the company has a product basket that can cater to a wide range of industries from food to fragrance to animal nutrition to pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals.

In the September quarter, the company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9.87 crore as against a loss of Rs 3.9 crore in the year-ago period. Also, the revenue from operations increased 55.3 percent to Rs 4,83.25 crore in the September quarter from Rs 311.22 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company attributed the growth to increased capacity at the Diphenol plant in Dahej coupled with sustained production.

Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences ended 5.56 percent higher at Rs 165.05 on Monday.