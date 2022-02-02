Cadila Healthcare shares rise 3%; Zydus supplies first batch of Covid vaccine ZyCov-D

Cadila Healthcare shares rose as much as 2.7 percent to Rs 417.8 on BSE, after Zydus supplied the first consignment of its Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCov-D.

Zydus has started the supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, to the Government of India against their order from its newly commissioned state-of-the-art, Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad.

ZyCov-D will be priced at Rs 265 per dose. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally using the painless PharmaJet needle-free system, Tropis, on day 0, day 28 and day 56.

The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market.

In data given to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Zydus Cadila said that the vaccine had a 66.6 percent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In August, it was given emergency use authorisation for anyone aged 12 and above, although it had not yet been included in India's COVID vaccination drive.

Zydus Cadila has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited, a contract manufacturing organisation to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D.