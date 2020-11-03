Earnings Cadila Health shares surge 10% as profit jumps over four-fold in Sept quarter Updated : November 03, 2020 11:14 AM IST The share price of Cadila Health surged 10 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit jumped over four-fold to Rs 473.4 crore in the September quarter. The company also significantly reduced its net debt by Rs 2,709 crore in the first six months of FY21, which is a 40 percent reduction from net debt reported in March 2020. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.