Market

Buzzing: Wipro shares surge over 9% to hit 52-week high on buyback plan

Updated : October 08, 2020 12:49 PM IST

Wipro shares surged over 9 percent to hit its 52-week high on Thursday after the IT firm said its Board will consider a buyback plan on October 13.

Wipro is the third IT firm to announce buyback after TCS and Majesco.