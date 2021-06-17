Buzzing stocks: Kotak Securities positive on cement space

Cement space is buzzing on the back of a Kotak Securities’ note in which various aspects, in terms of demand as well as pricing, have been highlighted.

The firm remains positive on the cement space for a few reasons - medium-term demand growth visibility, limited supply addition, rising utilisation and peak costs.

Demand has been hit in the past couple of months but June onwards, Kotak Securities expects the demand to recover.

For the fiscal on the whole, the brokerage firm is factoring in 11 percent growth after a flattish number in FY20.

Kotak Securities also believes that cement prices have moved up by close to 4 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

