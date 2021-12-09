Buzzing stock: SBI Cards tumbles over 5%; should you buy, sell or hold?

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd shares corrected sharply on Thursday, having declined more than 5 percent. This is only the second time in December that the SBI Cards share price has witnessed a downtrend. Earlier on December 6, the shares were down nearly 2 percent during the session and ended the day almost 1 percent lower.

In the last five days, SBI Cards shares have declined more than 3 percent. However, so far in 2021 (year-to-date), those who invested in the stock have received a return of almost 13 percent.

While there appears to be no specific reason for Thursday’s downward movement in the stock, it comes days after a report on the news website The Ken said the company aims to get into the premium credit card space.

Premium credit cards come with have exclusive benefits and rewards. But, they also have stricter eligibility conditions like strong credit score, high-income levels, type of employer, designation, job stability, etc.

Since Citibank and Amex are looking to exit the credit cards business under regulatory embargo, a major chunk of the premium credit card market is up for grabs, mentioned The Ken report. It adds that it is a lucrative opportunity for the likes of SBI and HDFC, but capturing it depends on how well they upgrade their internal playbooks.

At 2:32 pm, the SBI Cards shares were down 5.42 percent, priced at Rs 962.05 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and traded 5.77 percent lower at Rs 958.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).