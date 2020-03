Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) surged nearly 10 percent on Wednesday, becoming the top gainer in both Sensex as well as Nifty. The indices were also trading higher, following a rally in the global indices after Fed stimulus and various relief measures announced by the FM Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday.

The stock rose as much as 9.7 percent to Rs 1,035 per share on BSE. At 9:35 am, the stock was trading 7.6 percent higher at Rs 1,015 as compared to a 1 percent rise in BSE Sensex at 26,948.

Despite a 29 percent fall in the last 1 month due to coronavirus selloff, brokerages have remained positive on the stock.

Kotak Securities has a 'buy' call on the stocks. As per the brokerage, near-term headwinds discounted in perpetuity. We do see near-term headwinds to RIL’s earnings from lower downstream margins amid a worsening macro-environment; however, it may be partly mitigated by a plausible hike in telecom tariffs at an opportune time, it said.

HSBC also said that steady earnings momentum with emerging signs of a strong outlook for telecom and retail business and an inexpensive valuation drive their 'Buy' rating.

