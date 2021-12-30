Buzzing stock | RBL Bank shares hit 52-week low, tumble 10%; here's why

Shares of RBL Bank tumbled as much as 10 percent on Thursday amid negative newsflow. A Rs 300-crore loan that was written off within seven months of being sanctioned has emerged as the key reason for the banking regulator’s sudden intervention in private lender RBL Bank, a media report said.

At 10:46 am, shares of RBL Bank fell 9.3 percent at Rs 130.9 on BSE and hit a 52-week low at Rs 130.5.

The bank made a loan to a company as part of a consortium of lenders in 2018, and RBI has been seeking details about the bank's loan portfolio from the risk department for the past few months, the report said.

"RBI had not explicitly red-flagged any particular transaction, but sensing that things were amiss, some board members of RBL Bank decided to meet deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao on 29 November to seek clarity, but they did not get any inkling of what RBI was planning," the report added.

Earlier this week, after Vishwavir Ahuja's exit as MD and CEO, the central bank appointed Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on RBL Bank's board. This along with sombre brokerage commentary had concerned investors, triggering a sell-off in the banking stock. The stock crashed over 20 percent on Monday

So far this week, RBL Bank shares have tanked about 26 percent.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on Tuesday that the central bank's move on RBL Bank was due to an apparent delay in identifying a successor . It is understood that the RBI was a bit worried that the successor identification process of RBL Bank was not going as fast as it should have. RBI's reason for accelerating the process was to ensure that it got completed by June 2022, CNBC-TV18 had reported.

Analysts said that there is uncertainty at the top management level and this instability is likely to impact the lender's earnings growth with downside risk in the near term.

"We believe with the recent developments, there could be potential near-term pressure on the stock due to persistent uncertainty," said brokerage firm Sharekhan.

The domestic brokerage firm added that it would like to watch out for the upcoming Q3 results and the bank's performance along with management commentary on the same and business strategy going ahead.