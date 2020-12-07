Market Buzzing Stock: ONGC rallies over 4% after overseas arm strikes oil in Colombia block Updated : December 07, 2020 10:05 AM IST ONGC Videsh struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement. ONGC, being an oil explorer, also benefits from the rising crude oil prices. The Brent oil is trading near 9 months high level. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.