Shares of Bajaj Finance gained as much as over 3 percent in trade on Tuesday and was among the top Nifty50 gainers. The stock has been gaining since the last one month and has rallied over 65 percent during the period. Bajaj Fin shares had hit its 52-week low of Rs 1,783.10 on May 27. Since then, the consumer finance stock has rallied more than 65 percent.

At 11:40 am, the stock quoted Rs 2890.45, up 1.71 percent on the BSE with a market cap of Rs 1,74,128.82 crore.

Bajaj Finance enjoys a dominant market share of around 60-65 percent in the consumer finance industry. Despite attracting competition, owing to the segment’s high margins and profitability, the company has been able to defend its market share in the manufacturers’ subvention pool, analysts said.

Domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang remains positive on the long-term consumption patterns given the relatively small size of the consumer durable industry compared to India’s GDP and large population size.

“Rising affordability and growing necessity are some of the structural demand drivers for the consumer durable industry. At a more micro level, we think that easy repayment options such as no/low-cost EMIs should supplement affordability and ownership,” the brokerage firm said.

It remains positive on Bajaj Finance’s growth trajectory given their track record of product innovation, focus on customer convenience and early investments in setting up an enviable infra to cater to low-ticket size/high-volume business.

“The company’s distribution strength remains unparalleled. A network of more than 114,400 touchpoints places the company well enough to gain from the consumption bounce back,” it added.

On June 12, the brokerage had initiated coverage on Bajaj Finance with a Buy rating and fair value estimate of Rs 3,026 per share.

Despite the ongoing economic slowdown, Bajaj Finance had reported 35.48 percent rise in consolidated sales at Rs 7190.93 crore in the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 as against Rs 5307.66 crore in the year-ago quarter. The sales were up 2.57 percent sequentially.

The net profit during the March quarter stood at Rs 948.1 crore, down 19.38 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.