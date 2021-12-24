Buzzing stock | HCL Tech gains 5% post multiple large deals

HCL Technologies shares surged as much as 5 percent on Friday after multiple large deals on bourses.

At 9:31 am, shares of the technology company were trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 1,261 on the BSE. The stock had risen nearly 5 percent earlier today but with the broader market coming off its initial highs, shares of HCL Tech also shed some gains.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen over 9 percent during the period.

In the past month, shares of the IT company have risen 12 percent as compared with Nifty50's 2 percent fall.

HCL Tech is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages which hinted at the stock's bullish momentum.

About 24.6 lakh shares changed hands in multiple block deals on the exchanges.

This comes after news that the promoters of HCL Tech will buy 45 lakh shares via block deal, which is 0.2 percent equity. The stake buy was expected to happen at a premium of up to 4 percent to Thursday’s price.

HCL Technologies offers an integrated portfolio of products and services through three business units: IT and Business Services, Engineering and R&D Services, and Products and Platforms.

Lately, technology stocks have been in an uptrend, particularly after global IT major Accenture Plc raised its guidance which put the entire sector in limelight. On Thursday, several IT stocks had hit their 52-week and all-time highs.

Nirav Sheth, CEO, Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services said, "One space that is held up very clearly in terms of the earnings outlook has been IT space and every time you get into this phase of where there are fears about omicron or third wave or fourth wave, there is one particular sector that stands out completely above the rest of them in terms of the visibility on earnings, that is IT sector".

"Coming more specifically to HCL Technologies, we have to appreciate the fact that the stock has probably one of the lowest P/Es within the group of the peers, which is Infosys, TCS and Wipro and our understanding is that as you move into Q3, the earnings outlook for Q3 for HCL Technologies in particular, is better than the rest of the peers. So it's a perfect lever for stock to outperform and obviously, the promoters buying into the stock at a premium, it's a stamp on the intrinsic value of the company itself. We anyway like HCL Technologies," added Sheth.

On Thursday, Aditya Narain, Managing Director, Head of Research, Edelweiss Securities, had also said that the IT theme is here to stay over the long term . According to him, technology stocks will continue to rise and that some exposure to digitisation, tech theme is a must.