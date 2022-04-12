Buzzing stock | Gufic Biosciences jumps 14%; here's why

Shares of Gufic Biosciences jumped over 14 percent on Tuesday. This was after the pharmaceutical company said that it has secured permission from Central Licensing Approving Authority, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the manufacture, sale and distribution of Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for Injection 200 mg/vial.

Isavuconazole is indicated for the treatment of patients 18 years of age and older for the treatment of Invasive Aspergillosis and Invasive Mucormycosis.

Isavuconazole is a systemic antifungal drug of triazole class. The drug has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on March 6, 2015, and European Medicines Agency on October 15, 2015.

Gufic Biosciences is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical and allied products. The company is known and respected for innovative and high-quality pharmaceutical and herbal products along with a wide range of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

At 11:28 am, shares of the pharmaceutical player gained 10.7 percent at Rs 274.45 on BSE. The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 283.5 today.

The stock has gained after three days of consecutive losses.