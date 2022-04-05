Buy / Sell BEML share TRADE

Shares of BEML rose as much as 4 percent on Tuesday after the company said it has clocked an all-time high revenue for FY 2021-22.

“BEML achieves all-time record Revenue from Operations of over Rs.4000 Crs for FY 2021-22, which is provisional and subject to Audit,” the company said in an exchange filing.

At 9:27 am, shares of BEML were trading 3.4 percent higher at Rs 1,835.9 on BSE. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive falls. BEML shares are trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

BEML has been in news lately due to the ongoing divestment process of the Government of India’s stake in the company.

"Progress and outcome of the same would be a key monitorable for the company in the near future," Care Ratings had said recently.

"The ratings assigned to the bank facilities and commercial paper of BEML Limited (BEML) derives strength from the experienced management team, established and long track record of operations with manufacturing base providing a wide range of products, reputed client base with a focus on indigenisation through in-house R&D and healthy order book position," the credit rating agency said.

The ratings are, however, constrained by low profitability margins, elongated working capital cycle, moderate capital structure, moderation in debt coverage indicator in FY21 owing to an increase in working capital utilisation and susceptible to volatility associated with input prices, credit rating agency added.

BEML operates in segments such as Mining & Construction, Defence & Aerospace and Rail & Metro. The Company is almost 58 years old and have been supplying its products and services to clients like Coal India, the Ministry of Defence, various metro rail corporation etc.

Around 49 percent of revenue for the company comes from the mining and construction vertical, 36 percent from the rail and metro vertical and 15 percent from defence and aerospace.