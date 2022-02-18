Buzzing stock | Ambuja Cements down 4% post quarterly earnings

IST (Published)
Ambuja Cements share price: Shares of Ambuja Cements fell more than 4 percent on Friday after the cement manufacturer reported its quarterly earnings. The company reported a profit of Rs 251.6 crore in Q4 CY21 against CNBC-TV18 Poll estimate of Rs 440 crore. Ambuja Cements had posted a profit of Rs 497 crore in Q4 CY20.Meanwhile, revenue was slightly above market expectations at Rs 3,735.1 crore as compared to last year's Rs 3,515 crore.

In another development, Ambuja Cements has announced an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for the expansion of its cement grinding capacity.
Further, the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend on equity shares of Rs 6.30 per equity share.
At 9:36 am, shares of the cement maker were trading 4 percent lower at Rs 345.05 on BSE. The stock has been falling for the past three days.
Ambuja Cements stock is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.
So far in 2022, the stock is down 8 percent while in the past three years, shares of the cement manufacturer have gained 75 percent.
Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants, is neutral on Ambuja Cements because a lot of things have suddenly gone wrong for the company, he said.
"There's been shrinkage in volume, there was COVID-19 outbreak, November actually saw the capacity utilization also falling across cement players - it went down 70 percent even for UltraTech and now December onwards, we are seeing an uptick. My sense is you will see a bit of recovery, as we head into the Q1 of next year. UltraTech looks better from a more long term, fundamental play. So prefer UltraTech over Ambuja," Chadha said.
