Buzzing stock | Ambuja Cements down 4% post quarterly earnings

Shares of Ambuja Cements fell more than 4 percent on Friday after the cement manufacturer reported its quarterly earnings.

The company reported a profit of Rs 251.6 crore in Q4 CY21 against CNBC-TV18 Poll estimate of Rs 440 crore. Ambuja Cements had posted a profit of Rs 497 crore in Q4 CY20.

Meanwhile, revenue was slightly above market expectations at Rs 3,735.1 crore as compared to last year's Rs 3,515 crore.

Also Read |

In another development, Ambuja Cements has announced an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for the expansion of its cement grinding capacity.

Further, the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend on equity shares of Rs 6.30 per equity share.

At 9:36 am, shares of the cement maker were trading 4 percent lower at Rs 345.05 on BSE. The stock has been falling for the past three days.

Ambuja Cements stock is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

So far in 2022, the stock is down 8 percent while in the past three years, shares of the cement manufacturer have gained 75 percent.

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants, is neutral on Ambuja Cements because a lot of things have suddenly gone wrong for the company, he said.

"There's been shrinkage in volume, there was COVID-19 outbreak, November actually saw the capacity utilization also falling across cement players - it went down 70 percent even for UltraTech and now December onwards, we are seeing an uptick. My sense is you will see a bit of recovery, as we head into the Q1 of next year. UltraTech looks better from a more long term, fundamental play. So prefer UltraTech over Ambuja," Chadha said.