Buzzing: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares jump over 9% on strong earnings

Updated : October 27, 2020 11:28 AM IST

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped more than 9 percent on Tuesday after the lender beat analysts' estimates to report a 27 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 2,184.5 crore on the back on lower provisions.
The sentiment was also lifted as brokerages remained bullish on the stock.
