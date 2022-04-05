Buzzing in trade | SBI Cards down 5% post large deals

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services slipped five percent intraday after multiple large deals took place on the bourses.

Around 3.13 crore shares, which represents 3.3 percent equity, worth Rs 2,672 crore changed hands on the exchanges. The deals took place within the range of Rs 851.50-852.75.

Also Read |

Private equity firm Carlyle Group was to sell its entire stake in SBI Cards and Payments Services for as much as Rs 2,558 crore. CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, which as of December 31, 2021, held a 3.09 percent stake in the credit card company, will sell its entire stake in the firm through a block trade.

Shares were to be offered between Rs 851.50-876, which meant around a 3 percent discount on Monday's closing price.

At 11:38 IST, shares of the credit card company were trading 3.4 percent lower at Rs 846.95 on BSE. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain.