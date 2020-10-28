Earnings Buzzing: Bharti Airtel shares jump 10% after Q2 earnings; should you buy now? Updated : October 28, 2020 10:42 AM IST The telco posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 23,044.90 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q2FY20). The sentiment was also lifted after brokerages maintained 'buy' calls on the stock after Q2. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.