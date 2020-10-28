  • SENSEX
Buzzing: Bharti Airtel shares jump 10% after Q2 earnings; should you buy now?

Updated : October 28, 2020 10:42 AM IST

The telco posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 23,044.90 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q2FY20).
The sentiment was also lifted after brokerages maintained 'buy' calls on the stock after Q2.
