Buzzing: Bharti Airtel shares jump 10% after Q2 earnings; should you buy now?

The share price of Bharti Airtel jumped 10 percent on Wednesday after the telecom major reported a substantial narrowing of losses in the second quarter of the financial year.

The telco posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 23,044.90 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q2FY20). In Q2FY20, the company had made provisions of Rs 28,450 crore in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

The sentiment was also lifted after brokerages maintained 'buy' calls on the stock after Q2. The stock rose a much as 10 percent to Rs 476.30 per share on the BSE.

The company posted revenues of Rs 25,785 crore for the September 2020 quarter, up 22 percent over the corresponding period last year. This came on the back of strong growth across the portfolio – geographies and segments, a company statement said.

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, said: "Despite being a seasonally weak quarter, we delivered a strong performance with revenue growing at 22 percent year-on-year".

In the mobile segment, we added over about 1.4 crore 4G customers and grew revenues by about 26 percent, he added.

Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 11,848.3 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 10,820 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 46 percent.

Among brokerages, Goldman Sachs maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 635 per share. It said that the company's execution continues to be near-flawless.

As per GS, the key surprise in Q2 was strong data subscriber addition. It expects an ARPU increase in the December quarter and raised EBITDA estimates by 3-6 percent. Recent weakness offers a compelling entry point, it further said.

BofAML also retained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 640 per share on positive risk-reward. It stated that strong business momentum for the firm continues.

CLSA has the highest target for the stock among peers at Rs 715 per share and has maintained a bullish stance. Revenue and EBITDA were led by strong India mobile data traction, it noted.