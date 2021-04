Shares of oxygen gas producing companies continue to witness heavy buying interest from investors, led by the heightened demand for the gas in the country.

Linde India shares gained over 2 percent, while those of Gagan Gases and Bhagawati Oxygen were frozen at the upper end of the 5 percent intra-day circuit filter because of no sellers.

With the steep rise in COIVD-19 cases in India, the need for additional oxygen supplies for extremely ill patients have risen across the country.

This led a frenzy buying in the shares of oxygen gas producing companies for quick returns by retail investors.

However, this rally in Bombay Oxygen Investments shares seems to be halted and the stock price is now under selling pressure. The stock price hit 5 percent lower circuit on Thursday for the second day in a row.

The stock had surged 144 percent over the past month despite the fact that the company had nothing to do with oxygen or industrial gases, except for its name.

According to the company’s website, its primary business was manufacturing and supplying industrial Gases which was discontinued from August 1, 2019.

The demand for oxygen, an essential public health commodity, is set to rise further with the pandemic situation worsening and the government has also prohibited the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes starting April 22, except in nine specified industries.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 3.14 lakh new cases and 2,104 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.