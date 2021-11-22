Market suffers its worst day in a month: Which sectors, stocks to bet on now?

Indian equity benchmarks suffered their worst single-day plunge in seven months on Monday, amid a selloff across sectors. The crash comes after many experts had warned of expensive valuations, as the market broke a chain of records to attain unprecedented heights in a liquidity-driven run over the past few months.

The Sensex plunged as much as 1,624.1 points to 58,011.9 during the session and the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 484.4 points to 17,280.5 — down 2.7 percent each. That marked the worst single-day plunge for both headline indices since April 19.

Is this the long impending correction that many experts were anticipating in the recent past?

Mahesh Nandurkar, Managing Director at Jefferies, told CNBC-TV18 the correction in the Indian market was due. He, however, added that the country is in for a period of strong economic data and solid corporate earnings growth.

Here's a list of sectors and stocks that analysts are betting on now:

Jefferies' Nandurkar said he remains positive on real estate despite the sharp upmove in the space recently, along with mortgage lenders and select auto counters. Banks have underperformed owing to lack of foreign fund inflow, he said, expecting the banking space to make a comeback citing improvements in fundamentals.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital, told CNBCTV18.com he is bullish on telecon and agrochemical spaces now. The correction in the market makes stocks that have not rallied yet and the ones that have corrected more attractive, he said.

He is bullish on Bayer Cropscience, Coromandel International and Dhanuka Agritech. He also likes Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries shares.

The 16,500 level in the Nifty50 will open up a window to buy quality stocks, such as Titan, Dmart and select FMCG names, he said.

A number of brokerages have flagged expensive valuations in the Indian market in the recent past. Last week, the RBI cautioned against valuations in domestic equities, which it said were much higher than what was expected based on financial indicators.

Most analysts warn that further correction in the market cannot be ruled out for now, as the headline indices slide below important averages.

“High growth expectations have been built into the stock market valuations for quite some time now. If these expectations don't materialise soon, we may see further downward pressure on prices. From a valuations perspective, the broader market is already quite expensive," said Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster.

The only thing holding the market up was hope of a quick recovery in corporate earnings, he said.

"Any delay there or any bad news on that front and there could be more downside in the offing. If your time horizon is 10 years, you don't have to worry a great deal as the long-term India story is intact. But if it is 2-3 years, it may be a good idea to either partially or fully exit your most profitable investments,” he suggested.

Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist VK Vijayakumar recommends using the sharp downturn to buy IT shares.

"IT is the clear leader of this rally. Investors can invest in gold ETFs to hedge risk," he added.

What to do in the market now?

Investors need not rush in to buy now. That is the message from Geojit's Vijayakumar. They should wait for the dust to settle, he said.