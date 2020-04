The restrictions imposed following the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown of economic activities across the country led to a brutal sell-off on Dalal Street in March. Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, slipped into bear territory, plunging almost 23 percent during the past month and registering their worst fall since October 2008.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) pulled out over Rs 1.22 lakh crore in March after remaining net buyers for six months. The relentless selling by foreign investors eroded over Rs 33 lakh crore of investor wealth during the month gone by.

In light of the current volatile environment, ICICI Securities has come up with a customised strategy for April.

“The current sharp sell-off has not flattened the P/B – RoE line thereby indicating quality continues to get a premium and in the event of further drawdown such stocks could continue to fall less,” ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage firm has recommended that buying a mix of high-quality defensives, high dividend yield stocks with stable business such as utilities, beta stocks like cyclicals with well-capitalised balance sheets and value creating profile in the past and stocks with improving outlook.

“High dividend yield stocks with stable businesses such as utilities will be attractive propositions in a declining interest rate environment,” it said.

Although it is impossible to time the market, in the event of a turnaround, beta stocks well-capitalised Beta stocks that can see through the short term demand shock and have had a value creating profile in the past would provide significant alpha during the recovery.

ICICI Securities also recommended to avoid or sell stocks that are leveraged and have weak balance sheets.

“Consensus forecasts for FY21 earnings for the NIFTY50 have been downgraded by around 5 percent so far since January 2020 and management guidance during the upcoming results season will be critical for the earnings picture,” the report said.

It noted that the valuations remain attractive with the market cap to GDP of 54 percent and earnings yield spread over bond yield of around 160 bps.

The coronavirus related impact is expected to show up from April as manufacturing PMI at 51.8 in March and core sector growth for February indicate that Q4FY20 growth will not be impacted much and bulk of the downside will be visible from April.

Automobile sales were weak in March, while GST collection fell below Rs 1 lakh crore. Export demand outlook looks weak given the significant impact of COVID-19 in developed economies and domestic demand is uncertain and hinges on how the pandemic is controlled this month, the report noted.

However, the extent of incremental stimulus by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will help in ensuring a soft landing for the Indian economy, the brokerage house said.

“Policy response to the demand shock from COVID -19 will continue post the initial steps by the government to ensure food security and minimum income support for the poor as well as the RBI’s steps,” it added.

As on Friday, the pandemic had infected over 2,300 people in the country, while the death toll had risen to 56.

ICICI Securities’ top picks in Large caps were HUL, Abbott, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and BPCL.