Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO of Complete Circle Consultants is positive on building materials as he sees a revival in housing demand.

He said, “I am overall positive on the building material space whether it is Pidilite, whether it is something like APL Apollo, players like Polycab India, I think this space looks good for growth as things turn normal, as there is a revival in the housing space which we are witnessing.”

Talking about Pidilite he said, “Constructive on long term basis on Pidilite Industries, continue to hold it for long period. The acquisition on Araldite was a welcome news. On the adhesive side, on the flooring side they are doing a great job, great company, and great return ratios. It is a good add in the long run, any correction obviously is more than welcome.”

On InterGlobe Aviation he said, “I would stay away from hope trades, any business which has much dependence on how long term are going to shape up, government deciding the cap on pricing, expenses are not under your control, significant part goes toward taxes, it is a difficult business for me to analyse.”

He added, “If you want to play a discretionary space, play better consumption names, and play some of the fast moving electrical good, consumer durable names. Play consumption in a better way rather than hope trade liker PVR where we are uncertain in terms of how things will pan.”