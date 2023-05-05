Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — May 5

On intraday stocks to buy or sell today, here's what several stock market experts have recommended for Friday's trading session

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty declined in Friday's trade, dragged by high-weightage financials and weak global cues, after the European Central Bank hiked rates and renewed fears in the US banking system with the collapse of PacWest Bancorp. The Nifty 50 was down 0.25 percent at 18,210.40 as of 10:54 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.31 percent to trade at 61,555.27.

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is now placed to witness sharp upside breakout of the crucial resistance zone of around 18200-18300 levels. Hence a decisive move above this area could open the next upside targets of around 18600-18700 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 18150-18100 levels."