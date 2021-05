Shares of Burger King India plunged over 7 percent in early trade on Thursday after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) chain operator, which got listed on bourses in December 2020, had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter.

Its total income during Q4FY21 rose marginally to Rs 199.45 crore from Rs 192.95 crore, YoY.

For the full financial year 2020-21, Burger King India reported a total income of Rs 522.93 crore. It was Rs 846.82 crore in 2019-20.

Burger King India’s stock price is trading over 30 percent higher than its listing price of Rs 115.35 on the BSE. However, it is 46 percent lower than the all-time high of Rs 219.15 hit on December 17, 2020.

At 10:15 am, the shares of Burger King India were trading 3.65 percent lower at Rs 150.65 apiece on the BSE.