Market Burger King IPO: Strong response from retail investors, issue subscribed about 39.6 times on Day 3 Updated : December 04, 2020 01:56 PM IST The Rs 810-crore public issue has received bids for 294.77 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 7.45 crore equity shares, data available on the exchanges showed. The portion reserved for retail investors is subscribed 52 times so far on Day 3. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.