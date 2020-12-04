Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Burger King IPO: Strong response from retail investors, issue subscribed about 39.6 times on Day 3

Updated : December 04, 2020 01:56 PM IST

The Rs 810-crore public issue has received bids for 294.77 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 7.45 crore equity shares, data available on the exchanges showed.
The portion reserved for retail investors is subscribed 52 times so far on Day 3.
