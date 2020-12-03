Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Burger King IPO: Issue subscribed 4 times on Day 2; retail portion booked 20 times

Updated : December 03, 2020 12:16 PM IST

The Rs 810-crore public issue has received bids for 29.62 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 7.45 crore equity shares, data available on the exchanges showed.
The portion reserved for retail investors is oversubscribed 4 times so far on Day 2, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors is subscribed 84 percent.
Burger King IPO: Issue subscribed 4 times on Day 2; retail portion booked 20 times

