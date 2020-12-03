Market Burger King IPO: Issue subscribed 4 times on Day 2; retail portion booked 20 times Updated : December 03, 2020 12:16 PM IST The Rs 810-crore public issue has received bids for 29.62 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 7.45 crore equity shares, data available on the exchanges showed. The portion reserved for retail investors is oversubscribed 4 times so far on Day 2, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors is subscribed 84 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.