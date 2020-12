Quick-service restaurant chain Burger King India's initial public offer's (IPO) allotment will be finalized tomorrow. It would be the fourteenth IPO in the current year. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 59-60. The shares are likely to list on December 14.

The share sale was subscribed a massive 156.65 times, receiving bids for 11,66,93,73,500 shares as against 7,44,91,524 shares on offer. In fact, the IPO was fully oversubscribed within a few hours on the first day of bidding.

With the funds raised via the IPO , the company intends to utilise the fresh proceeds to finance the roll-out of new company-owned Burger King restaurants and to meet the general corporate purposes.

Most brokerage houses have recommended a 'subscribe' rating on the issue on the back of a strong franchisee model, negative working capital, market share gains and expansion plans. Expected revenue growth and robust growth in restaurant additions following its last five-year record are also key positives.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:On BSE:

1) Go to the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Burger King"

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - Linkintime

1) Go to Website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and Enter Application Number. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter Captcha and submit

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.