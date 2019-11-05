Market
Burger King India files for Rs 400 crore IPO
Updated : November 05, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Burger King India plans to use Rs 290 crore of the money raised to open new restaurants, according to the company's IPO papers.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are lead managers of the IPO.
