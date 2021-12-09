Burger King gains 8%; CEO Rajeev Varman says will hit 700 restaurants by Dec 2027

Shares of Burger King India rose as much as 8 percent in early trading on Thursday on the BSE. Rajeev Varman, CEO, Burger King India told CNBC-TV18 that the company is back on its construction targets and will complete 50 restaurants this year.

“Our target is to build another 70 restaurants and more in the following year and continue building in that fashion. Therefore, our target remains to get to 700 restaurants and we should hit that by December 2027,” he said.

The multinational chain of fast-food restaurants has started building cafes inside restaurants and has received a good initial response.

"Recovery on the delivery side has been very good. We have reported 165 percent increase in the last quarter over pre-Covid numbers. We are doing significantly higher numbers in delivery. As far as Dine-in is concerned, it's slowly coming back. We reported 65 percent recovery in the Dine-in business in Q2," Varman added.

Burger King India had last month reported a net loss of Rs 20.2 crore for the quarter ended September as against a net loss of Rs 38.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The quick-service restaurant (QSR) company, however, reported a 154 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenues to Rs 245.4 crore in the September quarter.