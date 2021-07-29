Bumper listing for Tatva Chintan, investors money doubled

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares extended gains after a strong debut on Dalal Street on Thursday. The stock of the latest debutant on Dalal Street jumped as much as 129.58 percent to Rs 2,486.30 apiece on BSE, after opening at Rs 2,111.80 apiece on the bourse against its issue price of Rs 1,083. That marked a listing gain of 95 percent.

On NSE, Tatva Chintan shares climbed to as high as Rs 2,534.20, a premium of 134 percent over the issue price.

Tatva Chintan's listing gain was among the highest among the debutants so far this year.

Last week, GR Infraprojects had made a strong debut as its shares were listed at a premium of 105 percent at Rs 1,715.8 apiece on NSE.

"Tatva Chintan is expected to do well due to its leadership position, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship and capacity expansion leading to strong growth ahead," said Sneha Poddar, AVP — Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Tatva Chintan shares ended at Rs 2,310.25 apiece on BSE, up 113.32 percent from their issue price. On NSE, the stock ended with a gain of 112.68 percent.

Vadodara-based Tatva Chintan's IPO, which closed for bidding of shares on July 21, saw a subscription of more than 180 times.

Tatva Chintan is one of the major players in the specialty chemicals segment with its broad range of products.

"After Clean Science, Tatva Chintan is the second company in the green chemicals space to get listed on the bourses. For some of its products, it is the only manufacturer in India and among the largest globally. Its products have various applications in green chemistry, which is gaining prominence considering the growing focus on clean and sustainable technologies," Poddar added.