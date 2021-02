The Union Budget 2021-2022 provided the much-needed fillip to a majority section of the economy as well as the equity markets. The proposals announced were hailed by industry experts as expansionary as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to balance the growth for the COVID-hit Indian economy with the fiscal judiciousness.

The stock market gave a thumbs up and posted its biggest Budget day rally in the last 22 years with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty roaring 5 percent each.

Market relieved and cheered on no additional COVID tax or increase in long term capital gains tax or Securities Transaction Tax (STT) or a wealth tax, which might have spooked investor sentiment.

“Equity market was most thrilled with the absence of some nightmares like the introduction of wealth tax or raising LTCG tax, especially given that this was a challenging year on the revenue front for the government. The FM’s apt deviation from the path of fiscal consolidation to support growth has been well-taken,” said Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities.

What the market also realized is the massive front-loading of expenditure for the rest of 2020-21, which will have a positive ripple effect on the economy. The stock market can come to terms with slightly higher cost of capital, which will be offset by faster growth momentum and continued foreign portfolio flows, Ambani added.

The market extended gains on Tuesday with the banking index rallying to all-time high levels. Analysts are of the view that this upmove in the market with continue led by strong and positive outlook presented by the budget.

“The Budget has improved the outlook for the Indian economy. This will benefit the cyclical sectors. The domestic-oriented companies will do well going ahead. The banks’ valuations are good while the auto sector provides a good opportunity,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Going ahead, the market will focus on the December quarter earnings, the trajectory of foreign capital investors and the global developments.

Nair said that he remains cautious in the current market on the short term basis as the valuation issues still persist. According to him, the market will correct only in case of any negative global development affecting the markets all over.

Meanwhile, the December quarter earnings so far have been robust with strong management commentary. The third quarter of fiscal 2021 is turning out to be the third in a row to show more corporate earnings beats than misses with beat/miss ratio of 3.2 within the NIFTY200 index.

This indicates corporate profitability continues to be ahead of expectations and analysts expect this should lead to further upgrades and support valuations.

Read here: Q3 Earnings: Third consecutive quarter of earnings beat; bat for valuation upgrade

Breaking up the NIFTY200 index, the free float profit after tax (PAT) growth for the NIFTY50 was 16 percent, while for the NIFTY Next50 and NIFTYMidcap100 it was at 41 percent and 55 percent respectively driven by a swing in the profitability of corporate banks and metal stocks, according to an ICICI Securities’ report.

“The focus will now shift from expensive IT, pharma and FMCG sectors towards domestic-oriented infrastructure, construction, auto and realty sectors. These cyclical sectors will tend to do well going ahead,” Nair said.

Now as the budget is behind us, all eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome scheduled on Friday i.e. February 5.

"Meanwhile, as more corporates announce their results, stock-specific volatility would remain high. Markets may see a breather after the recent surge but the bias would remain on the positive side. Participants should maintain their focus on identifying the right opportunities across sectors," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.