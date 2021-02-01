Market Budget Impact: Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 1 Updated : February 01, 2021 04:33 PM IST Titan Company rallied nearly 6 percent reacting to the Budget 2021-2022 proposal to cut import duty on import of gold and silver Shares of Real Estate companies rallied as affordable housing tax sops, infra allocation announced in the Budget 2021 brought cheer to the developers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply