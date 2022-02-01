Budget 2022 | Steel stocks rise as FM Sitharaman announces favourable measures

Steel stocks rose on Tuesday with FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcing certain measures that are expected to be favourable for the steel industry.

While detailing the budget, Sitharaman announced that the outlay for capital expenditure has been stepped up sharply by 35.4 percent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore for the financial year 2023 from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in FY22.

Market experts believe that the capital expenditure growth announced by the government is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy and in turn, help the steel sector.

Further, the government proposed to extend the customs duty exemption on steel scrap by one year. The move is expected to provide relief to the secondary steel producers in the MSME sector.

"Customs duty exemption given to steel scrap last year is (being) extended for another year to provide relief to MSME secondary steel producer," she said.

In her Budget Speech, the minister also said certain anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties will be revoked on stainless steel and coated steel flat products, parts of alloy steel, and high-speed steel in larger public interest considering prevailing high prices of metals.

Shares of Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel and Power were trading about 4-8 percent higher on the BSE.