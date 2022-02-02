Alkyl Amines, Balaji Amines, SRF rise as chemical stocks remain in focus after Budget; GNFC declines

Chemical stocks remained in focus on Dalal Street on Wednesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few changes in customs duty for the sector. The Union Budget for FY23 reduced the customs duty on acetic acid and methanol.

For acetic acid, the duty has been halved to five percent and cut by one fourth to 2.5 percent for methanol.

Most chemical stocks were in the green territory on Wednesday. SRF, Grasim, Tata Chemicals, Balaji Amines, Alkyl Amines, Gujarat Alkalie, Deepak Nitrite, Galaxy Surfactants, Gujarat Fuluorochem, IG Petrochem, Meghmani Chemicals were among the top gainers from the chemicals basket, up around 2-6 percent. Among other gainers were Supreme Petrochem, INEOS Styrolution, Finolex Industries, Rossari, Solar, Fine Organic and Fairchem Speciality.

On the other hand, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers (GNFC) shares fell as much as one percent to Rs 459.1 on BSE, extending losses to a second straight day. On Tuesday, the GNFC stock had declined 1.2 percent to Rs 463.8 following Budget announcements.

Vinati Organics, Atul, Thirumalai Chemicals and Navin Fluorine were also among the laggards, down as much as two percent.

Winners

Analysts view the custom duty cut in methanol as a big positive for amine stocks, including Alkyl Amines and Balaji Amines, which use the chemical as their main raw material. Both companies import the chemical due to low domestic production.

Grasim, SRF, Gujarat Alkalies and Meghmani Organics use methanol for the production of chloromethanes.

The Budget proposed to remove the customs duty on orthoxylene from the current 10 percent. Orthoxylene is a raw material for Thirumalai Chemicals and IG Petrochemicals.

It also proposed to bring down the customs duty on styrene from 10 percent to two percent. Supreme Petro and INEOS use the chemical as a r aw material.

The government also decided to remove the import duty on ethylene dichloride (EDC) from 10 percent and to reduce it to two percent from the current 10 percent on vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).

Finolex Industries uses both chemicals - EDC and VCM - as raw materials to manufacture PVC resin.

Loser

GNFC is the only producer of acetic acid in the country.

Analysts say the Budget announcement will translate to more volumes in the country at lower prices.