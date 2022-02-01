Budget 2022 | Power stocks rise post FM Sitharaman's announcements; Tata Power, Adani Power up

Shares of power companies gained after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced some measures while detailing the Union Budget 2022.

Implementation of the Ken Betwa Linking project at an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up with irrigation benefits to 9 lakh hectare farmland, drinking water to 62 lakh people, 103 MW hydropower. 27 MW solar power generation.

Reacting to these announcements, shares of ABB India, Reliance Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, BF Utilities and Gujarat Industries Power were trading 1-2 percent higher on BSE at 1300 IST.

BSE Power index was also up over 1 percent at 1300 IST today.