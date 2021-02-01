Market Budget 2021: Nifty Realty surges 6% on affordable housing tax sops, infra allocation announcements Updated : February 01, 2021 03:57 PM IST After the announcements, the Nifty Realty index surged over 6 percent with all constituents in the green. Shares of Real Estate companies rallied as affordable housing tax SOPs, infra allocation announced in the Budget 2021 brought cheer to the developers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply