Budget 2021: Axis Securities picks top pre-budget plays, says focus likely on infra, consumer sector

The upcoming union budget 2021-22 will be a historic one on the back of an unprecedented pandemic that has caused a great economic loss.

In a budget preview note, Axis Securities said the budget is likely to be quite constructive as the union finance minister has been unequivocal about spending on capital expenditure for reviving the economy and creating jobs.

However, it added that the fiscal room afforded even after considering the improving economy and better-than-expected tax collections is not very significant.

The brokerage's positive budget bets include Hero MotoCorp, Escorts, Maruti Suzuki, Dabur India, Asian Paints, SBI, Star Cement, PI Industries, Dhanuka, Amber Enterprises and Dixon Technologies.

Cigarette companies including ITC, Godfrey Phillip and VST Industries are likely to be negatively impacted, added Axis.

The brokerage believes the government is likely to focus on sectors like infra, consumer durables, automobiles, and banking in the upcoming budget.

Roads and construction activities will remain a key focus area that will help the infrastructure companies and building materials segments like cement, tiles and others, said the brokerage, adding that real estate is another key sector that needs a further push and the affordable housing segment could see more government schemes.

It also expects the PLI scheme for mobile phones to be extended to AC manufacturing, LED lighting and components used in the manufacturing of consumer electrical. Any announcement of a PLI scheme outlining the details of incentives for the manufacture of products will be a positive trigger for consumer durable companies as well as contract manufacturers, it observed.

It also sees the government recapitalising some PSU banks with fresh growth capital to provide some relief from Covid related stress. Further, the government may also look at providing tax incentives to enable people to buy adequate health insurance which has gained importance following the pandemic, it hoped.

Axis Securities highlights three broad contours for FY22 Union Budget:

Focus on Job creation: The broad focus of the government will be job creation, said the brokerage. This could mean more impetus on infrastructure and fiscal expansion using off-balance sheet structures.

"While fiscal expansion appears to be challenging considering the fiscal deficit which will expand to 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year, job creation through government activities is a necessity as private CAPEX continues to be sluggish," it added.

It also believes that the MSME sector is likely to gain more benefits in the upcoming budget, relaxation in recognition of stress assets is expected to extend for MSME.

Public health and vaccination rollout will be a key focus area: This has become very critical and further investments in public health infrastructure seem very likely, as per Axis.

"Vaccination roll out will be a very large project involving significant government expenditure. The outlay for this mega project and possible funding structure could become critical aspects of the budget," it noted