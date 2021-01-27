Economy Budget 2021: Axis Securities picks top pre-budget plays, says focus likely on infra, consumer sector Updated : January 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST The brokerage's positive budget bets include Hero MotoCorp, Escorts, Maruti Suzuki, Dabur India, Asian Paints. Cigarette companies including ITC, Godfrey Phillip and VST Industries are likely to be negatively impacted, added Axis. It also believes that the MSME sector is likely to gain more benefits in the upcoming budget Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply