Stocks that may benefit from union budget 2020, according to Antique Stock Broking
Updated : January 21, 2020 03:49 PM IST
According to a report by Antique Stock Broking, the government may also reduce or abolish long term capital tax which may significantly improve investor sentiments.
Antique Broking expects the budget to extend the existing tax rebate of Rs 12,500 to taxpayers having an income up to Rs 10 lakh which may accelerate earnings.
It also expects the budget to increase income tax deduction on investments made (80C) or provide deductions on housing loan.
