Budget 2020: Personal income tax cut unlikely to solve all areas of economic slowdown, says Prakarsh Gagdani of 5paisa.com

Updated : January 20, 2020 02:42 PM IST

Both smallcaps and midcaps will outperform the benchmark indices and largecaps, said Prakarsh Gagdani of 5paisa.com
He also expects the reforms to boost consumption levels rather than consumer spending.
For the last two years, smallcaps have given negative returns while midcaps have largely been flat.
