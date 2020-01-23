High infrastructure spend will benefit this midcap cement stock
Updated : January 23, 2020 02:32 PM IST
With a market capitalisation of Rs 10,041 crore, this midcap stock has delivered 80.52 percent returns in the last one year, better than any large-cap.
The stock currently trades higher at a P/E of 35.37x against sector P/E of 18.23x.
JK Cement is the second-largest manufacturer of white cement and wall putty in India, with an annual capacity of 0.6 MTPA and 0.9 MTPA respectively.
