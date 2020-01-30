Market

Budget 2020: Here's how Sensex, Nifty fared a month ahead of Union Budgets in the last 5 years

Updated : January 30, 2020 02:11 PM IST

In the last five years, the Indian equity benchmark indices have fallen once in the entire month ahead of Union Budget announcements.

After January 2016, it's the first time that the Sensex and Nifty50 have given negative returns a month before the Budget.