Market
Budget 2020: Here's how Sensex, Nifty fared a month ahead of Union Budgets in the last 5 years
Updated : January 30, 2020 02:11 PM IST
In the last five years, the Indian equity benchmark indices have fallen once in the entire month ahead of Union Budget announcements.
After January 2016, it's the first time that the Sensex and Nifty50 have given negative returns a month before the Budget.
This year, in the month of January so far, Sensex and Nifty50 have slipped 1 percent and 1.33 percent respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more