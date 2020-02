Healthcare and hospital stocks gained after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech, proposed an investment of Rs 69,000 crore for the healthcare sector.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare and Thyrocare rose over 1-3 percent.

The finance minister said that there is a holistic vision of healthcare. There are 20,000 empaneled hospitals in Ayushman Bharat and need more in Tier 2 and 3 cities to benefit poor in these areas.

FM proposed to set up a viability gap funding window to set up hospitals in PPP mode.

"The PPP mode hospitals under viability gap funding will look at areas where there are no hospitals. This will be 112 aspirational districts where first priority will be given," she said.