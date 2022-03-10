Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 reach 16,500 soon?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting a sharp upside reversal from the lows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.The index now faces a hurdle at 16,450-16,500 levels, a sustainable move above which can take it towards next key resistance in the 16,800-17,000 zone, he says.

One can expect a sharp contraction in the volatility index only after the announcement of election results on Thursday, the day of the weekly F&O expiry, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Once past 16,420, the Nifty may continue to 16,480-16,600 levels, but a close below 15,980 will be negative for the market," he adds. (Check out key market cues, technical signals and important levels to track)