Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday amid a rebound across global markets as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears. At 7:06 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 279.5 points or 1.7 percent at 16,624.5, having risen as much as 292 points earlier in the day. Investors assessed the impact of the United States' ban on Russian oil imports. Back home, investors awaited results of key Assembly elections in five states -- UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, which will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 reach 16,500 soon?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting a sharp upside reversal from the lows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.The index now faces a hurdle at 16,450-16,500 levels, a sustainable move above which can take it towards next key resistance in the 16,800-17,000 zone, he says.
One can expect a sharp contraction in the volatility index only after the announcement of election results on Thursday, the day of the weekly F&O expiry, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"Once past 16,420, the Nifty may continue to 16,480-16,600 levels, but a close below 15,980 will be negative for the market," he adds. (Check out key market cues, technical signals and important levels to track)
Tech, financial stocks lead resurgent Wall Street as crude oil cools off
Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday, led by strength in financial and tech shares, in a rebound from several down days. Crude oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears and investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis.
The S&P 500 posted its biggest single-day gain since June 2020.
--S&P 500: up 2.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 3.6 percent (Read more on the March 9 session on Wall Street)
Asian shares jump tracking rebound on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets see strong gains after days of weakness fuelled by concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine and Russia looked to resume diplomatic talks and the UAE said it supports hiking oil output to ease wild swings in energy markets.
Crude oil prices cool off, with Brent retreating nearly 15 percent from Wednesday's high of $132 a barrel.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 3.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 2.1 percent
--Singapre's Straits Times: up 1.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
All eyes on Assembly elections 2022 results; counting of votes begins at 8 am
Counting of votes for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – will begins at 8 am. The outcome of the state polls, especially in UP, will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Exit polls, declared on March 7, have predicted a win for the BJP in UP although with a reduced majority. The ruling party is likely to win in Manipur as well, according to exit polls.
SGX Nifty futures jump 280 points, suggest gap-up opening
Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- up 279.5 points or 1.7 percent at 16,624.5, having risen as much as 292 points earlier in the day.
SGX Nifty futures suggest a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Sensex surged 1,223 pts on Wednesday, Nifty50 reclaimed 16,300
Indian equity benchmarks built on the previous day's gains on Wednesday as strong buying emerged across sectors barring the metal space. Financial, IT and oil & gas shares were the biggest contributors to the gain in headline indices.
Investors globally returned to stocks hammered in the recent sell-off, though geopolitical uncertainty having its roots in the Russia-Ukraine war remained in focus.
The 30-scrip Sensex index ended 1,223.2 points or 2.3 percent higher at 54,647.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,345.4, up 331.9 points or 2.1 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the March 9 session)
