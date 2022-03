Tech, financial stocks lead resurgent Wall Street as crude oil cools off

Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday, led by strength in financial and tech shares, in a rebound from several down days. Crude oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears and investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis.

The S&P 500 posted its biggest single-day gain since June 2020.

--S&P 500: up 2.6 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 2 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 3.6 percent