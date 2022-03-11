Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 in green as market recovers opening losses; financial, metal shares rise

Cooling off of oil good but these are volatile times: Abneesh Roy

Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Securities tells CNBC-TV18 that easing of crude oil price recent peaks is good but one has to keep in mind that these are volatile times. Companies will have to take price hikes to the tune of 5-7 percent, he says.

Roy likes Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Dabur and Colgate-Palmolive. For Asian Paints, he sees water proofing as a growth driver.