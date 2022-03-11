Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 in green as market recovers opening losses; financial, metal shares rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a negative start on Friday, amid weakness across global markets, as focus returned to global cues after investors cheered results of Assembly polls in five states back home. At 7:35 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 58.5 points or 0.4 percent at 16,511.5. Globally, a worse-than-expected reading of inflation in the US fuelled concerns about aggressive hikes in rates from pandemic-era levels. Investors also monitored newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.
Cooling off of oil good but these are volatile times: Abneesh Roy
Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Securities tells CNBC-TV18 that easing of crude oil price recent peaks is good but one has to keep in mind that these are volatile times. Companies will have to take price hikes to the tune of 5-7 percent, he says.
Roy likes Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Dabur and Colgate-Palmolive. For Asian Paints, he sees water proofing as a growth driver.
Crude oil rises on supply concerns, but off 14-year high
Crude price has retreated from a 14-year peak scaled this week. The price has come off from $136 a barrel to $109 a barrel, after Russia pledged to fulfil contractual obligations.
--OPEC and Chevron say no shortage of oil in global markets
--US says it is making progress on securing more oil from other sources (Read more on oil and other commodities)
US Senate approves $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid: Reuters
Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Consumer, Nestle top blue-chip laggards
Hindustan Unilever, Eicher, HDFC, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra also among the losers.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, Coal India, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Bharat Petroleum rise the most among the 15 gainers in the Nifty50 pack.
How the 30-scrip basket looks:
Sensex drops over 400 points but holds 55,000, Nifty50 slides below 16,500
Both benchmark indices fall as much as 0.7 percent after a negative opening. The Sensex drops as much as 414.4 points to 55,050, and the Nifty50 declines to as low as 16,470.9, down 124 points from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down nearly 250 points, Nifty below 16,550
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices down 0.4 percent. The Sensex down 245.6 points at 55,218.8 and the Nifty50 at 16,528.8, down 66.1 points from its previous close.
Stock Tips | Vedanta, Nestle among Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com recommends buying Nestle for a target of Rs 18,150 with a stop loss at Rs 17,500
--Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities suggests buying Vedanta shares for a target of Rs 400-405 with a stop loss at Rs 370 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Brokerage Views | Reliance Industries, Colgate-Palmolive, Exide in focus
Nomura on Colgate-Palmolive | Buy | Target price: Rs 1,700
JPMorgan on Reliance Industries | Neutral | Target: Rs 2,575
Investec on Exide | Buy | Target lowered to Rs 220 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Bond Deals | Godrej Properties, ICICI Securities, Dabur in the spotlight
--Godrej Properties will raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 4.37 percent coupon
--ICICI Securities will raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 4.43 percent coupon
--Dabur India will raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 4.05 percent coupon (Check out other key bond deals)
Rupee appreciated by 42 paise to 76.20 vs US dollar on Thursday
The rupee advanced by more than half a percent to settle at 76.20 against the greenback on Thursday, supported by strength in domestic equities. (Key things to know before the opening bell)
Wall Street indices fall up to 1% dragged by banking, tech shares
US shares resumed their slide on Thursday, ending in the red as inflation hit a four-decade high, cementing expectations the Fed would hike key interest rates at the conclusion of next week's monetary policy meeting to prevent the economy from overheating. Losses in banking and tech stocks, following a recent rally, dragged the indices lower.
--S&P 500: down 0.4 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1 percent
Asian shares in the red as 40-year high in US inflation fuels fears of aggressive rate hikes
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red after a worse-than-expected reading of inflation in the US stoked fears of rate hikes once again. MCSI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.7 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.9 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent (Read more on Asian shares)
Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to 3rd day on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to the third day in a row on Thursday, helped by financial, consumer and auto shares, as planned talks between Ukraine and Russia buoyed global risk-on sentiment. Domestically, incoming data suggesting polls in five states favoured PM Narendra Modi's party lifted investor sentiment.
Both headline indices finished the day up 1.5 percent. The Sensex added 817.1 points to end at 55,464.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,594.9, up 249.6 points from its previous close.
The three-day-long winning streak added Rs 10.8 lakh crore to investors' wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 251.9 lakh crore, exchange data showed. (Read more on the March 10 session)
