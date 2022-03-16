Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a strong start on Wednesday amid a surge across global markets as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's scheduled policy review. At 7:35 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 231 points or 1.4 percent at 16,883.5, having risen as much as 290.5 points earlier in the day. The US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in pandemic-era interest rates. Crude oil returned to sub-$100 a barrel levels after weeks. Investors also monitored updates on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, suggests traders to adopt a level-based strategy in the coming days as volatility is expected to continue. "As long as the 50-scrip index holds 16,500-16,400 levels, the uptrend is intact... The immediate hurdle will be at 16,900-16,950, and any fall below 16,400 may lead to further weakness up to 16,350-16,300," he says.
"Global events such as news flow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the outcome of the Fed meeting are likely to drive the near-term momentum. Technically, the index has cooled off from resistance levels and could enter into a broad consolidation phase before the next phase of a trend move," says Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. One can expect volatility to persist, he says.
Crude oil price falls below $100 for first time in weeks
Crude oil rates prices fell more than six percent on Tuesday, after Russia suggested it would allow a revival of the Iran nuclear deal to go forward. Traders' worries over pandemic lockdowns in China also dented oil demand.
Both Brent and US crude futures benchmarks settled below $100 per barrel for the first time since late February.
Since reaching 14-year highs on March 7, Brent has fallen by nearly $40 and WTI by more than $30. The oil market has been extremely volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two weeks ago. (Read more on oil rates)
Wall Street indices rally ahead of Fed meet
Wall Street's three main indices rally, led by strong gains in tech, consumer discretionary and healthcare shares, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Investors are expecting the Fed to announce at least a 25 basis-point hike in interest rates on Wednesday amid surging prices. If that happens, it will be the first hike in three years. Traders will also closely watch the US central bank for details on how it plans to end its bond-buying program.
--S&P 500: up 2.1 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.9 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Asian shares surge tracking a rally in Wall Street indices
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day with strong gains tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.6 percent at the last count.
The Fed widely expected to announce a hike in pandemic-era interest rates on Wednesday.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 2.9 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 1.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 halted 5-day winning run on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday put an end to a winning run that lasted for six back-to-back sessions. Losses in metal, IT, oil & gas and select financial shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in auto stocks lent some support.
The 30-scrip Sensex index fell 709.2 points or 1.3 percent to end at 55,776.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,663, down 208.3 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close -- coming off three-month closing highs of the previous day.
Globally, investors awaited the outcome of major central bank meetings, and closely tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China. (Read more on the March 15 session)
