Trade Setup | As Nifty50 takes a breather, is there more pain ahead?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, suggests traders to adopt a level-based strategy in the coming days as volatility is expected to continue. "As long as the 50-scrip index holds 16,500-16,400 levels, the uptrend is intact... The immediate hurdle will be at 16,900-16,950, and any fall below 16,400 may lead to further weakness up to 16,350-16,300," he says.

"Global events such as news flow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the outcome of the Fed meeting are likely to drive the near-term momentum. Technically, the index has cooled off from resistance levels and could enter into a broad consolidation phase before the next phase of a trend move," says Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. One can expect volatility to persist, he says.

His advice: Traders should look for opportunities on both sides. (Check out market cues and important levels to track)