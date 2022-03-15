Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a weak start today; SGX Nifty futures fall 100 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note, amid losses across most global markets. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty50 futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 96.5 points or 0.6 percent at 16,786.5, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street. Increasing COVID-19 cases in China hurt the confidence of investors already nervous about the Russia-Ukraine war and a hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US, which could come this week. However, crude oil prices easing from a 14-year high hit this month provided some respite to investors. The focus also remains on updates from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Brokerage Views | Tech Mahindra, NBFC stocks in the spotlight
--Nomura on Tech Mahindra | Buy | Target price: Rs 2,220
--Jefferies says IT may face margin headwinds from higher onsite wage hikes, rising travel costs; Infosys, Tech Mahindra remain brokerage's top picks
Stocks To Watch | Wipro, Godrej Properties, Reliance Industries in focus today
--Wipro wins 5-year tech deal from aluminium manufacturer Speira
--Godrej Properties buys 50 acre land in Sonipat
--Reliance New Energy to acquire Lithium Werks BV for $61 million (Catch the complete list of stocks to track today)
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Global Cues | US 10-year bond yield hits 2-year high; all eyes on Fed
Crude oil returns to levels last seen on March 1
Benchmark Brent crude oil now down 27 percent from a 14-year high of more than $139 a barrel hit on March 7. (Read more on oil rates)
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonal Bhutra
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Trade Setup | Nifty50 crosses key hurdle but can it hold course?
The 50-scrip index has risen above its 20-day moving average, a swing high on the daily chart and the upper end of a falling channel, and the bulls are having an upper hand, says Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
He sees 17,000 as the next important level to watch out for. "Once it is crossed on a closing basis, the Nifty will open up significant upside potential. On the other hand, near-term support has shifted higher to 16,700-16,800, he adds.
"As long as the Nifty trades above 16,700 the uptrend will continue in the near future. For the bulls, immediate hurdle would be 17,000 or the 200-day simple moving average. On the downside, below 16,700, a quick intraday correction on the Nifty is not ruled out. Below 16,700, Nifty could retest 16,620 and 16,550 levels," says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. (Check out key market cues, technical signals and important levels to track)
Tech, growth stocks pull Wall Street indices lower
The three main Wall Street indices close lower on Monday as investors sold tech and big growth names ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting and an expected hike in interest rates.
--S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq: down 2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: flat
Asia stocks skid as Russia-Ukraine war, China's COVID surge weigh
Equities in other Asian markets in the red early on Tuesday as increasing COVID-19 cases in China hurt the confidence of investors already nervous about the Russia-Ukraine war and a hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US that could come this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4 percent.
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.6 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.8 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.2 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 clocked 3-month closing highs on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks surged to three-month closing highs led by financial and IT shares, building on gains in the past four consecutive sessions. Globally, investors' focus shifted to major central bank meetings lined up for this week in anticipation of the beginning of hikes in pandemic-era rates.
The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 935.7 points or 1.7 percent to end at 56,486 and the broader Nifty50 settled at 16,871.3, up 240.9 points or 1.5 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the March 14 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!