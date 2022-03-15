Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a weak start today; SGX Nifty futures fall 100 pts

Trade Setup | Nifty50 crosses key hurdle but can it hold course?

The 50-scrip index has risen above its 20-day moving average, a swing high on the daily chart and the upper end of a falling channel, and the bulls are having an upper hand, says Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

He sees 17,000 as the next important level to watch out for. "Once it is crossed on a closing basis, the Nifty will open up significant upside potential. On the other hand, near-term support has shifted higher to 16,700-16,800, he adds.

"As long as the Nifty trades above 16,700 the uptrend will continue in the near future. For the bulls, immediate hurdle would be 17,000 or the 200-day simple moving average. On the downside, below 16,700, a quick intraday correction on the Nifty is not ruled out. Below 16,700, Nifty could retest 16,620 and 16,550 levels," says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. (Check out key market cues, technical signals and important levels to track)