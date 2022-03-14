Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains over 250 pts, Nifty50 near 16,700; Jubilant FoodWorks plunges 10%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a negative note, amid weakness across most global markets. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 66 points or 0.4 percent at 16,583.5, having dropped as much as 94.5 points earlier in the day. Investors' focus shifted to central bank meetings scheduled this week. Updates on the Russia-Ukraine war also remained on investors' radar.
HDFC Bank, Infosys, SBI, Tech Mahindra top blue-chip gainers
Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Divi's also among the top gainers. Tata Motors, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Life and Hindustan Unilever the worst hit among the 30 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
How the Sensex basket looks like:
Jubilant FoodWorks plunges 10% after CEO resigns, brokerages cut rating
Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty touches 16,700
Both headline indices build on opening gains. The Sensex rises as much as 309.9 points or 0.6 percent to 55,860.2 and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 16,702.6, up 72.1 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.
D-Street Week Ahead | Central bank meetings, inflation data, Russia-Ukraine war likely to influence market
Central bank meetings, macroeconomic data, newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war and any fluctuations in crude oil will be on investors' radar this week. On the domestic front, inflation readings will be monitored closely for clues on the RBI's take on key interest rates in the coming weeks. Last week, a 40-year high reading of inflation in the US, once again, triggered fears of aggressive-and-faster rate hikes. (Key factors to watch in market this week)
For the week ended March 11, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 gained more than two percent each led by IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks, following four straight weekly cuts. (Read more)
Stock Tips | Tata Consumer, Indian Oil, Intellect Design among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy Indian Oil for a target price of Rs 128 with a stop loss at Rs 121.5
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 705 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 64 points, Nifty flat at 16,634
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex up 64.1 points or 0.1 percent at 55,614.4 and the Nifty50 at 16,633.70, up 3.3 points from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Ruchi Soya in focus
--RBI lifts restrictions on HDFC Bank's business generating activities planned under its Digital 2.0 program; central bank had in 2020 restricted the lender from launching new digital products, services and new credit cards until all technical issues were resolved
--Tech Mahindra will acquire Thirdware Solutions for up to $42 million
--Ruchi Soya board gives nod to red herring prospectus for a Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
COVID-19 Update | Shenzhen to enter lockdown for at least a week
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares the details:
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Global Cues | SGX Nifty futures indicate negative opening ahead
CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra has the details:
Global Cues | Brent crude oil below $110/barrel, US equity futures up on Russia-Ukraine talks
Trade Setup | Can Nifty test 16,800 key hurdle anytime soon?
"The market appears to have all the ingredients in place for confirming a bottom, but further confirmation is awaited given the (Russia-Ukraine) war scenario... We have already changed our stance in the last couple of sessions," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"A key hurdle remains at 16,750-16,800, any sustainable move above which will confirm Tuesday’s low (15,671.5) as a bottom. On the other hand, 16,450 followed by 16,200 are immediate supports," he says.
According to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, the Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle at the highs on the daily chart. "The cooling off of the short-term trend was due after a sharp upmove of around 1,000 points in the previous three sessions. Further consolidation with high volatility is expected given the index is near crucial overhead resistance at 16,800-170,00 levels," he adds. (Check out key market cues and what technical charts suggest before the opening bell)
Crude oil prices fall, continuing last week's downward trend
Crude oil prices extend a downward trend on Monday after a US official says Russia showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.
--Brent crude futures: down by $1.82 or 1.6 percent at $110.9 a barrel
--WTI crude futures: down by $2.41 or 2.2 percent at $106.92 a barrel (Key things to know before the opening bell)
Market Setup | Nifty to test 20-DMA of 16,700-16,600; all eyes on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks
The stock market is hoping for some kind of de-escalation in the whole Russia-Ukraine crisis. This week, the market will perhaps test its falling 20-day moving average, currently placed at 16,700-16,600, says CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal. (Read more)
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Tech, growth stocks pulled Wall Street indices lower on Friday
On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices tumbled as tech and growth shares led a broad decline and investors worried about the conflict in Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent, the Dow Jones 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.2 percent.
Earlier in the day, European shares rose amid signals from Russian President Vladimir Putin about a positive shift in talks with Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose one percent. The UK’s FTSE index rose 0.8 percent, France’s CAC 0.9 percent and Germany’s DAX 1.4 percent.
Asian shares in the red; central bank meetings in focus
Equities in other Asian markets give up initial gains and crude oil cools off though investors remain cautious on Russia-Ukraine talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei: up 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: 0.7 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.4 percent
Sensex, Nifty managed to end higher for 4th day in a row on Friday but lost steam
Indian equity benchmarks ended a sluggish session on Friday with mild gains, as strength in pharma and select financial stocks was countered by weakness in auto stocks. Selling pressure in heavyweights such as TCS and Nestle also came in the way of stronger gains for headline indices.
Investors globally remained cautious about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a worsening US reading that stoked fears about faster-and-more-aggressive rate hikes.
The 30-scrip Sensex index gyrated in a 785-point range but held the 55,550 mark at the close. The broader Nifty50 benchmark hovered around the 16,500-16,700 band, before settling at 16,626.2. (Read more on the March 11 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!