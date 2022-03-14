Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains over 250 pts, Nifty50 near 16,700; Jubilant FoodWorks plunges 10%

Trade Setup | Can Nifty test 16,800 key hurdle anytime soon?

"The market appears to have all the ingredients in place for confirming a bottom, but further confirmation is awaited given the (Russia-Ukraine) war scenario... We have already changed our stance in the last couple of sessions," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.

"A key hurdle remains at 16,750-16,800, any sustainable move above which will confirm Tuesday’s low (15,671.5) as a bottom. On the other hand, 16,450 followed by 16,200 are immediate supports," he says.

According to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, the Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle at the highs on the daily chart. "The cooling off of the short-term trend was due after a sharp upmove of around 1,000 points in the previous three sessions. Further consolidation with high volatility is expected given the index is near crucial overhead resistance at 16,800-170,00 levels," he adds. (Check out key market cues and what technical charts suggest before the opening bell)