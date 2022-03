D-Street Week Ahead | Central bank meetings, inflation data, Russia-Ukraine war likely to influence market

Central bank meetings, macroeconomic data, newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war and any fluctuations in crude oil will be on investors' radar this week. On the domestic front, inflation readings will be monitored closely for clues on the RBI's take on key interest rates in the coming weeks. Last week, a 40-year high reading of inflation in the US, once again, triggered fears of aggressive-and-faster rate hikes. (Key factors to watch in market this week)

For the week ended March 11, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 gained more than two percent each led by IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks, following four straight weekly cuts. (Read more)